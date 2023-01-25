Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $253.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.41. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

