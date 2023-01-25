Lennox International (LII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY22 guidance at $13.80-14.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $13.80-$14.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.50. 269,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.82 and its 200-day moving average is $242.73. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $288.84.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 839.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.77.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

