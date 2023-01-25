Liberty Energy (LBRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LBRT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $707,442. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.
