Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.60. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

