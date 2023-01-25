Liquity USD Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004473 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $174.35 million and $5.31 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00399694 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.16 or 0.28056109 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00594861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 172,062,672 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

