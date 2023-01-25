Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.82

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.82 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 49.81 ($0.62). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 49.81 ($0.62), with a volume of 74,769,569 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.79) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.33 ($0.80).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.33 billion and a PE ratio of 852.17.

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($81,824.56). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($246,791.02). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($81,824.56).

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.