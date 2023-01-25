Locus Chain Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $129.28 million and $687,584.64 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00398512 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.93 or 0.27972639 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00600107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

