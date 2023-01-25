Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Down 9.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36. 57,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Logiq Stock Down 9.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Logiq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.