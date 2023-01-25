Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading Up 3.2%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 22,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 18,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.