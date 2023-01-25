Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.36 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $57.18 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00400271 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.28097867 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00596835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

