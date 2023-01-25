LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $230.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average of $224.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.