LUKSO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $126.91 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $8.49 or 0.00037725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $126.91 million and $1.63 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUKSO has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
