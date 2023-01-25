Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 4.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. 251,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,031,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
LYEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $790.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
