Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 4.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYELGet Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. 251,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,031,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

