LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) recently:
- 1/21/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/13/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/12/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00.
- 12/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
