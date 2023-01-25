LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) recently:

1/21/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00.

12/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

