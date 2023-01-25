MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 27,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

