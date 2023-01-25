MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million.
MNSB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 27,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.
Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
