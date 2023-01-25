Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $8.51. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

