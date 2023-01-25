Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as high as C$2.58. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 15,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$236.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

