Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Tops $26.76 on Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $1.05 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.76 or 0.00117921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00400004 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.19 or 0.28077339 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00601437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

