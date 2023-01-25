MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.94 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.74 million and $2.94 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

