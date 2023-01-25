Maple Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $23.97 million and $683,890.86 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maple has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00027422 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00399645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.45 or 0.28052108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00600090 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.