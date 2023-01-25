Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.21. 3,766,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $143.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

