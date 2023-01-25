Marine Products (MPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $100.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MPX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. 20,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Marine Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

