MarineMax (HZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY23 guidance at $7.90-$8.40 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.73. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $536.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarineMax Stock Down 0.9 %

HZO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. 208,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,580. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $738.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MarineMax by 47.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 47.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

