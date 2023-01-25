MarketAxess (MKTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MarketAxess Stock Down 1.4 %
MKTX traded down $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.52. 433,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.62 and its 200 day moving average is $263.68. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $390.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.20.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.
