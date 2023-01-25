Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 77.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marten Transport by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

