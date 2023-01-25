Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
Marten Transport stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.90.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Further Reading
