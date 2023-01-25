Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.00. Marten Transport shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 23,508 shares trading hands.
The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marten Transport Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.90.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.