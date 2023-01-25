Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.00. Marten Transport shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 23,508 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.