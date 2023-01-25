Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.21. 115,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,377. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$12.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$981.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.38.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

