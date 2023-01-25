Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $2.96 on Top Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 2% against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $201.98 million and approximately $77.91 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00013073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00399694 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.16 or 0.28056109 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00594861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

