MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1,055.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,891 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

