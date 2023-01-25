Mastercard (MA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MA stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.01. 2,755,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,246. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

