Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Match Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Heaney forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%.

Match Group Trading Down 2.3 %

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25. Match Group has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $121.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

