Match Group (MTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTCH stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,806. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $121.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,474,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,799,000 after purchasing an additional 526,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,670,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after acquiring an additional 424,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,293,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,361,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

