Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,476 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises about 1.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Bilibili worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 52.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

