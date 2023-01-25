Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Vinci Partners Investments comprises approximately 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $113,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

Shares of VINP opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $497.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of -0.21.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

