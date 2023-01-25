Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 142,348 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,348 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up 1.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kanzhun by 343.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 1,695,924 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $39,271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 0.03. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

