McDonald’s (MCD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

1/25/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $298.00.

1/23/2023 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $263.00.

12/21/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.31. The stock had a trading volume of 521,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,163. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

