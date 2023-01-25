McDonald’s (MCD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $269.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.95. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $302.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $170,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.6% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

