Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $236.88

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $236.88 and last traded at $235.77, with a volume of 97553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Medpace Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

