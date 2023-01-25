Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,147,000 after buying an additional 185,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.