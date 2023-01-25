Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. 23,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 21,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Mega Matrix Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $2,397,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

