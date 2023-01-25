Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,467 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 230.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.