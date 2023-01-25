MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after buying an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,109.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $927.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $894.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 206.69 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

