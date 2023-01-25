Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 960,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 467,327 shares.The stock last traded at $33.94 and had previously closed at $33.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

