Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Metcash Stock Up 4.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.
About Metcash
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metcash (MHTLY)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.