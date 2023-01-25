MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

