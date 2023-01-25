Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.00

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 531073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.40 ($1.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £231.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.72.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.