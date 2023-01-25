MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.
MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.
