Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,583.40

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,583.40 and last traded at $1,582.49, with a volume of 50626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,561.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,468.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,322.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

