M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.43 Per Share

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.27 million and a PE ratio of 2,360.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.61. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.26).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

