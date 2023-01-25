Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2,552.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

MU opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

